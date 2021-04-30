Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $21.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $21.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 1,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $228.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

