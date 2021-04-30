Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

