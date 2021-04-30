Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. United Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.