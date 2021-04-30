Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $66.87 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,148 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $66,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

