Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 50.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of -104.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

