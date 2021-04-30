Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 141,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 95,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QCOM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

