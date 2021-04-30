Monticello Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,479.79.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,173.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,911.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

