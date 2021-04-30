Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

