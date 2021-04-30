Credit Suisse Group Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $29.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 63,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

