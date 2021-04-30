Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.91.
GIB traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
