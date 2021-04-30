Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.