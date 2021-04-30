TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,245. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

