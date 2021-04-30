TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.45.

TFI International stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $87.66. 8,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. TFI International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $87.91.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

