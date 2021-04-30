Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $826.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $718.14. 4,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.14 and its 200-day moving average is $710.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

