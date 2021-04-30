Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBBY. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 71,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

