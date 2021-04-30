Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.62. 53,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

