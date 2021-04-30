Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 253,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,504,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

