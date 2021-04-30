Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 986,533 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $14.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

