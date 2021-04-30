Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $715.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $693.00 to $715.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $593.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $6.77 on Thursday, hitting $597.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,479. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

