Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,303.90 ($17.04). 9,033,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,470. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,372.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,280.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.