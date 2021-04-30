Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

REAL stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.52. 399,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,811. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,704,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,687,700.89. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $291,565.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

