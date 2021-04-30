Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KETL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 262.50 ($3.43).

KETL stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 282 ($3.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,185. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The company has a market capitalization of £580.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

