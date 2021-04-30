Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $385.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $360.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.54.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.