$4.18 EPS Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.01 and the lowest is $3.61. RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $11.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after buying an additional 88,691 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $201.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

