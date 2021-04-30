Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.65. 19,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

