Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF remained flat at $$29.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

