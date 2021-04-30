ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target increased by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 39,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 67,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

