Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $$61.80 during trading hours on Friday. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. Moncler has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

