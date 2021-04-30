Morgan Stanley Boosts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $196.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of ABG traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,312. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $233.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,527,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

