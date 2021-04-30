BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 217,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,577,777. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

