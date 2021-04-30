Piper Sandler Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $32.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Avantor has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

