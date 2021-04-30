Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,317 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 265,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,955,563. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

