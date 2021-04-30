FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,428. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $288.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

