Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ball by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $13,763,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $79,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,472. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

