Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

ITW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,327. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.