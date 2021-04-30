SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,052 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,101,000 after buying an additional 870,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,325,000 after purchasing an additional 588,405 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 516,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,508,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.