-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $10,654,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $10,777,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 5,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

