Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 86,734 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 803,873 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

