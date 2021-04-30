Zacks: Analysts Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Announce -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will post ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($0.45). FedNat reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million.

FNHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. FedNat has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in FedNat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

