Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.61. 33,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,945. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $132.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

