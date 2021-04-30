Societe Generale Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Geberit stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105. Geberit has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

