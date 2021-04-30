Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.04. The stock had a trading volume of 996,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

