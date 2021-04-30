Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

