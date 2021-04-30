Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 1,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,356. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.