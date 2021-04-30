Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.38. 20,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

