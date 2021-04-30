Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,692. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

