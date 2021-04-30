Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.