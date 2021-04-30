Basf (ETR:BAS) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.75 ($87.94).

BAS traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €70.52 ($82.96). 5,943,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.36. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

