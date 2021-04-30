St. Louis Trust Co Invests $1.37 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 369.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $102.80. 12,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

