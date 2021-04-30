CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

CGI stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.29. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$110.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

