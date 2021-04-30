MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.66.

TSE:MAG traded down C$0.32 on Thursday, reaching C$21.33. 94,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,534. The company has a current ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$15.11 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.20.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

